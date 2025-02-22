The Most Dangerous Walmart in America is in New England

Walmart is kind of like the president of retail stores. You may think it would be Amazon, and I honestly would, too, but it is not.

Walmart did $635 billion dollars in retail revenue in 2023; whereas, Amazon did about half of that in the retail space - $359.9 billion, according to a Capital One article.

At any rate, people love Walmart... but should you?

Most Dangerous Walmart in America

According to a Spectrum News article, one particular Walmart in Massachusetts has been number one in 911 phone calls for over a decade.

This was being reported as recently as last year with an increase in trash and litter...

But the most dangerous Walmart in America started making news headlines for violence, car break-ins, and shoplifting back in 2019.

Back in 2019, according to Fox6, the Chicopee, Massachusetts, Walmart was averaging two to three emergency (911) phone calls a day.

That equated to nearly 2,400 calls to 911 from 2015-2019.

How Many people Shop at Chicopee, Massachusetts, Walmart?

The Chicopee, Massachusetts Walmart has about 8,000 - 10,000 people walking in and out of their store every single day, according to the above Fox 6 news video.

So yes, people still go there - and maybe that is part of the issue. The higher number of people fighting for parking spots, trying to grab TVs on Black Friday, etc.

Ironically, that Chicopee Walmart was the second in sales in New England in 2019.

