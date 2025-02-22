What I Really Think About Winter in New England…Am I Alone?

I hate winter - but I love everything about it at the same time.

I hate the cold - but feeling the cold air with the reflecting sun off of the snow makes me feel alive.

I hate the bare trees - but the bareness allows for new growth and a beautiful, blooming spring.

I hate the darkness - but the holiday lights on my evening commute bring me joy.

I hate how early it gets dark outside - but I stay in, cuddle, sleep, and rest more than any other season.

I hate the cold - but the cold brings the snow...

I hate the snow - but you can't ski or snowboard without snow.

I hate the snow - but you can't watch and hear the joy and laughter of kids sledding for the first time without snow.

I hate the snow - but have you ever seen a dog play in the snow and not smile?

I hate the snow - but it is the snow that makes Santa's Village, North Conway, Portsmouth, Stowe, and Burlington magical.

I really don't hate the snow...

I really don't hate the cold...

The truth is...I love winter in New England.

Is winter in New England insufferable at times, you know it.

But without winter in New England, we wouldn't have so many of the joys we take for granted in life...

