Danbury, CT Firefighters Rescue 2 Small Kittens Stuck in Between Concrete Wall

2 tiny kittens found themselves between a rock and a hard place, quite literally. Thankfully, firefighters in Danbury Connecticut were able to act quickly and get them to safety.

Kittens Get Stuck in a Wall in Danbury, CT

Early in the evening on October 7th, 2023, the Danbury Connecticut Fire Department received a call from a family about 2 kittens stuck in a small space. The family explained that the small kittens had fallen "between a masonry wall and some pre-cast concrete stairs."

Danbury Fire Department, Facebook Danbury Fire Department, Facebook loading...

They fell just far enough that they were out of reach and not easily accessible to rescue. So with the "Mama cat" and 2 other kittens pacing outside the wall, the Danbury firefighters got to work devising a rescue plan.

And then they got to work...

Danbury, CT Firefighters Go Above and Beyond to Save 2 Small Kittens

Here's how the firefighters on the scene got to the small kittens, according to the Danbury Fire Department Facebook page:

Utilizing rescue airbags, just enough force was exerted to add about 1/4 inch of space, allowing the kittens to fall into the void below the stairs. Then, firefighters removed two rocks in an adjoining wall, and then they were able to reach in with a snare and capture both kittens.

Danbury Fire Department, Facebook Danbury Fire Department, Facebook loading...

The plan worked and the Danbury Fire Department was able to safely reunite the kittens with their mother, siblings, and human family unharmed.

Danbury Fire Department, Facebook Danbury Fire Department, Facebook loading...

