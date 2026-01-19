Caporizzo Mourns Loss of Beloved Wife Lisa

Our hearts go out to a true legend in the Capital Region, longtime News10 personality Steve Caporizzo, who is mourning the loss of his wife, Lisa, after being together for 29 years.

The sad news began circulating on social media over the weekend, and Caporizzo, who retired from the TV station only a few months ago, shared the devastating news in a raw, emotional video posted to Facebook on Sunday.

Since then, the nearly seven-minute video has been viewed more than 650,000 times and has drawn thousands of comments, turning his page into a place of collective grief, love, and support.

In the video, Caporizzo revealed that Lisa was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer at the end of October. He described the following 10-week illness as a time marked by immense bravery and selflessness, despite the severe back pain the cancer caused.

Steve and Lisa were married for 35 incredible years. We love you Cap! Photo: Steve Caporizzo Facebook Steve and Lisa were married for 35 incredible years. We love you Cap! Photo: Steve Caporizzo Facebook loading...

Shares Their Final Words Together

One of the most heartbreaking moments came as Caporizzo shared their final exchange. Shortly before Lisa passed on Tuesday, his last words to her were, “Lisa, I love you so much.” He said she replied, “as clear as a bell, ‘I love you too,’” adding that those were the last words she ever spoke.

The video ends with Caporizzo sobbing, hands on his head, thanking people for the overwhelming kindness, prayers, and support.

This is the kind of love, the kind of marriage, most of us would need five lifetimes to even come close to. It doesn’t make this loss hurt any less, but it’s clear Cap and Lisa were incredibly lucky to have found each other and to have shared so many years together.

Protect this Man at All Costs

That support is powerfully reflected in the comments. One person wrote, “You are such a strong man to share this outpouring of emotions with the whole community. The 518 and surrounding areas have GOT YOU. We love you.” Another added, “We all feel like we knew Lisa, and the love you two shared.”

Several messages spoke to the depth of that love. “Each of us would love to have found a love like you and Lisa had. The harder you love, the harder the loss,” one commenter shared. Another wrote, “I once heard that grief this hard is a true measure of love.”

Fellow members of the Capital Region media also shared messages of support. CBS6’s Craig Adams wrote, “As you can see by all those here who are reaching out to you, we are here to help you during this most difficult time.” WTEN’s Giuliana Bruno added, “We love you so much, Cap. Lisa was one of a kind.”

Perhaps the sentiment that best captured the moment came from one simple line in the comments:

“Capital Region — we must protect this man at all costs.”