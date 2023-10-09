Who’s Excited for Winter? Viral Pic Shows first Snowfall in the ADKS!
Topsy-Turvy October
The only thing predictable about Upstate New York weather in October, is that - more than likely - it's gonna be quite UNpredictable.
Last weekend we had temps in the 80's, but this past weekend, on average, temps in the area were at least 20-30 degrees cooler. And if you're to believe the Farmers Almanac, "Brrrr" is the the outlook for this year's Winter in Upstate NY.
Parts of New York hit with "sizable" snowfall
Over the weekend, some parts of New York already saw their first bit of sizable snow. A Facebook post over the weekend from Whiteface Mountain showed some at least a few inches of the white stuff, and with more colder temps expected this week.
Whiteface Mountain is the fifth-highest mountain in the state of New York, USA, and one of the High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains.
"We saw our first snowfall this morning! Looks like a little more is in the forecast tonight too." Whiteface Mountain Facebook
Check out the Facebook post from Whiteface Mountain showing what appears to be some sizable snow accumulation about 90 miles north of Albany.
Are people excited?
You bet they are!
The post garnered thousands of shares and hundreds of comments
October snow in Albany
While it's normal to see a few October flakes in Upstate NY, a sizable storm is pretty rare. According to Spectrum Local News, of the 140 or so years on record, measurable snowfall in Albany has occurred in 14 of them, and the last was back in 2016.
