Alcohol Now Linked To New York State’s 2nd Leading Cause Of Death

The United States Surgeon General issued a stern warning to every New Yorker who drinks alcohol.

Officials say alcohol is linked to New York State's second leading cause of death.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Take a look at New York's Top 10 Leading Causes Of Death.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

U.S. Surgeon General Warns About Link Between Alcohol and Cancer

Canva Canva loading...

The U.S. Surgeon General is warning about a link between alcohol and cancer. Dr. Vivek Murthy released a new Surgeon General’s Advisory on Alcohol and Cancer Risk.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The advisory lays out steps New Yorkers can take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm.

Officials say alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity.

Virginia To Remove Russian Vodka From State Liquor Stores Getty Images loading...

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” Murthy stated.

Alcohol Linked To 7 Different Types Of Cancer

According to Murthy drinking alcohol increases the risk of "at least" seven types of cancer.

"For certain cancers, like breast, mouth, and throat cancers, evidence shows that the risk of developing cancer may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day," the U.S. Surgeon General's office states.

Three Frosted Beer Glasses on Granite Counter Getty Stock / ThinkStock, Janet Koelling loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The Surgeon General’s Advisory includes a series of recommendations to increase awareness to help minimize alcohol-related cancer cases and deaths, including updating the existing Surgeon General’s health warning label on alcohol-containing beverages.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items