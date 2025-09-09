Packages Sent To Your New York Home Might Steal Your Identity

If your order items online, be on the lookout for this new scam.

Police from New York are warning New Yorkers about an increase in "reported brushing scams."

What Is A Brushing Scam?

Reports of brushing scams are increasing across the country, police say.

A brushing scam happens when you receive a package containing items, addressed to you, that you never ordered.

"Some scammers send packages through popular third-party sellers, such as Amazon, to make you believe you’ve received a package by mistake. Even though receiving an unexpected package may seem harmless, falling victim to a brushing scam means your private information has likely been leaked, which could lead to scammers targeting you with cyber-attacks and attempting to steal your identity," the Oneida County Sheriff's Office states

Don't Scan The QR Code

Police say brushing scams get very dangerous if that unexpected package contains a QR code.

You may be tempted to scan this code, trying to figure out why you received the package. However, police warn if you scan the QR code, scammers can steal your personal information.

Another Reason For Brushing Scams

Your unexpected package might not contain a QR code. But that doesn't mean scammers aren't stealing your information. Police say scammers write fake reviews in your name for a product “you” ordered to boost an item’s ratings and company sales.

"Because most items sent in brushing scams are inexpensive to buy and ship, scammers consider it worthwhile to use your PII to commit these scams and other forms of fraud. Brushing scams rely on as much Personally Identifiable Information (PII) as scammers can gather about you to impersonate you in misleading online reviews, which may impact your overall digital footprint. Having your PII exposed is dangerous because if one scammer can find and use it to commit fraud, other scammers can likely do the same to commit other crimes or identity theft," police added.

What Should You Do If You Receive A Package You Didn't Order

What should you do if you receive a package you didn’t order?

Police suggest calling the retailer right away, decided what to do with the package, update your passwords and check your bank statements for signs of fraud.

