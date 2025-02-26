Massachusetts has plenty of historically famous spots throughout the state that are not just well known by its own residents or even just regionally throughout New England, but also known on a national level. Of course, American history has plenty to do with that. But what about television history? As it turns out, one particular bar/restaurant, which is now being called the most fascinating restaurant in the Bay State, is also a national television icon.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' released its picks for the Most Fascinating Restaurant in Every State. It just so happens that the pick for Massachusetts turns out to be a no-brainer when you realize how famous this particular spot has been on a national level for decades.

What is the Most Fascinating Restaurant in Massachusetts and How is it a National TV Icon?

The city of Boston is obviously well known for being one of the biggest cities on the east coast, and it is no stranger to being the setting for several movies and television shows. Perhaps it shouldn't be too much of a shock to think that the most fascinating restaurant in Massachusetts was the backdrop for one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history. That sitcom name is also the same name of this Boston restaurant, which is 'Cheers'.

Even if you have never visited the actual location, you likely recognize the outside and inside of that spot as the setting for one of the most adored sitcoms in television history from the 1980s into the early 1990s, which predated the popular likes of 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' or any popular sitcoms that would follow up those. 'The show 'Cheers' is one of the also ranked as one of the most popular television shows of all time. And thanks to such iconic notoriety, that helped it be the pick as the most fascinating restaurant in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Love Food' said about the spot:

Boston's Beacon Hill bar has only been called Cheers since 2002, when it was renamed from the Bull & Finch in honor of the eponymous television show that used the bar's exterior. Though the interior doesn't match the studio-built TV bar (you'll have to head to the Faneuil Hall branch to experience that), here you can still enjoy the atmosphere of a neighborhood pub while tackling the giant Norm burger, if you dare.

It's strange looking into the Boston spot without a cast member from the show, first saying, "Cheers is filmed before a live-studio audience."

If you happen to make your way to the historic spot in Boston, not only will you get to visit an iconic spot in television history, but also a pretty amazing spot to grab a brew and a decent meal. That must be why it's the most fascinating restaurant in Massachusetts!

