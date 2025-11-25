Thanksgiving is the absolute biggest travel holidays. People will travel to wherever they need to in order to meet up with family or friends. That being said, some people want to travel for Thanksgiving for a fun getaway altogether, and plenty of those people make the New England region their destination, and of course, Massachusetts is certainly in the heart of those getaway options. So, it makes perfect sense that Massachusetts is where you can find the best small town Thanksgiving getaway in the country.

The popular publication, 'The Pioneer Woman', recently released their 15 Best Thanksgiving Getaways in Small Towns Across America. Given the historical significance of Massachusetts regarding Thanksgiving, it only makes sense that this particular spot would end up, not just on the list, but at the very top spot on that list. The best small town Thanksgiving getaway in the country is in Plymouth, MA.

Whether you're looking to celebrate parade festivities or get cozy at a bed & breakfast, Plymouth has all the charm for your Thanksgiving getaway. Here's what 'The Pioneer Woman' had to say about Plymouth taking the top spot on their list of Thanksgiving getaways:

Visit the birthplace of Thanksgiving! Plymouth is one of the oldest historical town in America where pilgrims originally settled in the New World; today, the locals host an annual Thanksgiving parade. Browse the classic Colonial-style homes and downtown shops, a replica of the 17th century ship Mayflower, or the mythical Plymouth Rock itself.

The historical significance of Plymouth only brings that much more charm to the thriving town of Plymouth to be a top Thanksgiving getaway. If you need a last minute idea for the holiday weekend, maybe head to the east side of the Bay State and make the most of it.