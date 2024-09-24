America’s Most Unhealthy Fast Food Burger is Sold Throughout Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks have plenty of delicious and healthy restaurants to choose from when planning a fun night out with family and friends. However, there are times between work, family, meetings, and appointments when having a sit-down meal isn't possible and fast food is the only answer. If you are going to opt for fast food and specifically a burger you may be interested in knowing that there is one fast food joint that trumps all others when it comes to having the most unhealthy burgers on the menu.

Which Fast Food Joint Sells The Most Unhealthy Burger?

If you guessed McDonald's you would be wrong. That's right, McDonalds' doesn't sell the most unhealthy fast food burgers. So, who does? According to Allrecipes, Five Guys takes the cake for selling the most unhealthy fast-food burgers.

Here's what the article noted about Five Guys' unhealthy factor related to the eatery's burgers.

Using each restaurant's nutritional menus, the burgers were rated on a point system that took into account the amount of energy (calories), total sugar, saturated fat, and sodium that each one contained. In layman's terms, you don’t want higher points.

So What Was Five Guys' Total Score?

The article stated the following:

Five Guys’ cheeseburger received the highest points, coming in with an "Unhealthiness Score" of 50, carrying 73 percent more saturated fat than any other fast food cheeseburger in this roundup, the study claims.

McDonald's surprisingly tied with Burger King's cheeseburger for fourteenth place. If you really want to splurge at a Five Guys restaurant there are plenty throughout Massachusetts to choose from including the following:

