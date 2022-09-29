Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?

Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try.

Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge
People say they have the best latte. and awesome sandwiches.

NoSix Depot/Facebook
Tunnel City Coffee, You can find them in Williamstown & Mass Moca North Adams
Great coffee place in Williamstown & North Adams

Tunnel City Coffee/Facebook
Starving Artist Cafe and Creperie, Lee
People like to call this the hipster place, they also have live music and celebrity sightings.

The Starving Artist Creperie & Cafe/Facebook
Haven Cafe & Bakery, Lenox
To go along with your coffee they put on a wonderful brunch.

Haven Cafe/Facebook
Main Street Cafe, Stockbridge
The place people return again and again to.

Main Street Cafe/Facebook
Blueberry Hill Market Cafe, New Lebanon
Farm fresh and homemade fare.

Blueberry Hill Market and Cafe/Facebook
Electra's Cafe, Lenox
They have tasty breakfast sandwiches to go along with that excellent cup of coffee.

Elektra Cafe/Facebook
Chocolate Springs Cafe, Lenox
A little sweet to go with your coffee.

Chocolate Springs/Facebook
Dottie's Coffee Lounge, Pittsfield
A staple in the downtown Pittsfield area, very creative and tasty!

Dotties' Cafe/Facebook
Brewhaha, North Adams
Back in their first location. Coffee and take-out breakfast, yum!

Brew HaHa/Facebook
Ok, So where is your favorite place to get some delicious coffee? there are so many other places out there. I am sure you can help grow this list!

