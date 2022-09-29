Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?
Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try.
Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge
People say they have the best latte. and awesome sandwiches.
Tunnel City Coffee, You can find them in Williamstown & Mass Moca North Adams
Great coffee place in Williamstown & North Adams
Starving Artist Cafe and Creperie, Lee
People like to call this the hipster place, they also have live music and celebrity sightings.
Haven Cafe & Bakery, Lenox
To go along with your coffee they put on a wonderful brunch.
Main Street Cafe, Stockbridge
The place people return again and again to.
Blueberry Hill Market Cafe, New Lebanon
Farm fresh and homemade fare.
Electra's Cafe, Lenox
They have tasty breakfast sandwiches to go along with that excellent cup of coffee.
Chocolate Springs Cafe, Lenox
A little sweet to go with your coffee.
Dottie's Coffee Lounge, Pittsfield
A staple in the downtown Pittsfield area, very creative and tasty!
Brewhaha, North Adams
Back in their first location. Coffee and take-out breakfast, yum!
Ok, So where is your favorite place to get some delicious coffee? there are so many other places out there. I am sure you can help grow this list!