Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?

Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try.

Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge

People say they have the best latte. and awesome sandwiches.

NoSix Depot/Facebook

Tunnel City Coffee, You can find them in Williamstown & Mass Moca North Adams

Great coffee place in Williamstown & North Adams

Tunnel City Coffee/Facebook

Starving Artist Cafe and Creperie, Lee

People like to call this the hipster place, they also have live music and celebrity sightings.

The Starving Artist Creperie & Cafe/Facebook

Haven Cafe & Bakery, Lenox

To go along with your coffee they put on a wonderful brunch.

Haven Cafe/Facebook

Main Street Cafe, Stockbridge

The place people return again and again to.

Main Street Cafe/Facebook

Blueberry Hill Market Cafe, New Lebanon

Farm fresh and homemade fare.

Blueberry Hill Market and Cafe/Facebook

Electra's Cafe, Lenox

They have tasty breakfast sandwiches to go along with that excellent cup of coffee.

Elektra Cafe/Facebook

Chocolate Springs Cafe, Lenox

A little sweet to go with your coffee.

Chocolate Springs/Facebook

Dottie's Coffee Lounge, Pittsfield

A staple in the downtown Pittsfield area, very creative and tasty!

Dotties' Cafe/Facebook

Brewhaha, North Adams

Back in their first location. Coffee and take-out breakfast, yum!

Brew HaHa/Facebook

Ok, So where is your favorite place to get some delicious coffee? there are so many other places out there. I am sure you can help grow this list!

