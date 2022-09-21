As We Get Ready For The Holidays In The Berkshires, This May Help

Since all the stores in our area are already starting up the Holiday cheer with all kinds of stuff for your Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Holidays, I started to think about all the unique food that has a holiday twist to it, and some you might love, others, not so much.

I have to say some of these companies have become very creative. Notice I did not say tasty? There is even a line of vegan-flavored food for Thanksgiving. I would be curious to know if you have ever tried any of these products. Drop me an email at Cheryl@wupe.com

Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts

walmart Walmart loading...

Start your Thanksgiving day sweet with these.

Pumpkin Pie Fortune Cookies

Custom Fortune Cookies, Caramel Covered Fortune Cookies, Pumpkin Pie _ - www.fancyfortunecookies.com Custom Fortune Cookies, Caramel Covered Fortune Cookies, Pumpkin Pie _ - www.fancyfortunecookies.com loading...

A nice snack to have while you are cooking or as part of a goody bag to send home with your guests.

Turkey dinner candy corn

Brachs.com Brachs.com loading...

Why get all the fixings on the table when you can have the whole meal in your hand?

Going Kosher this Holiday season?

Jones Soda

jonessoda.com jonessoda.com loading...

Some of these don't sound bad to try.

Here is a turkey-flavored crunch

courtesy.hearstapps.com courtesy.hearstapps.com loading...

What's better than roasted turkey-flavor Doritos? Roasted turkey–flavor Doritos in the shape of a Christmas tree, of course!

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Jelly Beans

-harry-potter-bertie-bott-s-jelly-beans-.hearstapps.com -harry-potter-Bertie-bott-s-jelly-beans-.hearstapps.com loading...

Although weirdly tasty on their own, the potatoes and gravy combined will give you the full holiday effect.

Ice Cream Holiday Flavors Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce

FireShot Capture 021 - Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce - Salt & Straw - saltandstraw.com Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce - Salt & Straw - saltandstraw.com loading...

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Reddi Wip

Walmart.com Walmart.com loading...

Top off your hot cocoa with hot cocoa-flavored whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix

Walmart Walmart loading...

This can only be found in Walmart.

Mint Chocolate Twinkies

Walmart Walmart loading...

If this was one of your favorite Christmas snacks to buy last year, get ready to stock up again.

Dunkin Holiday Coffee

DunkinDonuts DunkinDonuts loading...

Besides pumpkin spice already out we will have to wait and see what they come up with this year.

Not to be outdone in the holidays coffee wars is Starbucks

starbucks-iced-sugar-cookie-almondmilk-latte-holiday-drink-menu-2021 Starbucks-iced-sugar-cookie-almond milk-latte-holiday-drink-menu-2021 loading...

Peppermint Mocha! and the anticipation of new ones, like the debut of iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.

Get our free mobile app

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years

Want To Help? Read More: Children In The Berkshires Need Your Help Staying Warm This Winter