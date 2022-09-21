As We Get Ready For The Holidays In The Berkshires, This May Help
Since all the stores in our area are already starting up the Holiday cheer with all kinds of stuff for your Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Holidays, I started to think about all the unique food that has a holiday twist to it, and some you might love, others, not so much.
I have to say some of these companies have become very creative. Notice I did not say tasty? There is even a line of vegan-flavored food for Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin Pie Fortune Cookies
Why get all the fixings on the table when you can have the whole meal in your hand?
Some of these don't sound bad to try.
Here is a turkey-flavored crunch
What's better than roasted turkey-flavor Doritos? Roasted turkey–flavor Doritos in the shape of a Christmas tree, of course!
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Jelly Beans
Ice Cream Holiday Flavors Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce
Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Reddi Wip
Top off your hot cocoa with hot cocoa-flavored whipped cream.
Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix
This can only be found in Walmart.
Mint Chocolate Twinkies
If this was one of your favorite Christmas snacks to buy last year, get ready to stock up again.
Dunkin Holiday Coffee
Besides pumpkin spice already out we will have to wait and see what they come up with this year.
Not to be outdone in the holidays coffee wars is Starbucks
Peppermint Mocha! and the anticipation of new ones, like the debut of iced sugar cookie almond milk latte.
