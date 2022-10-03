The Bennington Police Department arrested Jonathan Sprowson and Hailey Smith over a theft that took place at the Home Depot in North Bennington.

Good citizens of Bennington also helped in the capture of the three involved in the theft.

Sprowson was seen leaving Home Depot without paying for multiple items, which an employee and a customer witnessed and asked him to stop.

An off-duty Bennington Police Officer also observed this taking place. The off-duty officer followed Sprowson out of the store to a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot.

The officer told Sprowson he was a Bennington Police Officer and ordered him to stop. The other person who was arrested was Luczynski who was operating the vehicle with a second person in the rear seat.

Sprowson pulled away from the officer, jumping into the vehicle and telling Luczynski, the operator of the vehicle to drive away.

Sprowson left the passenger side door open while Luczynski drove away. The off-duty officer jumped into the vehicle to avoid being struck or run over.

The officer ordered her to stop the vehicle multiple times, but she refused. Luczynski drove the entire length of the Home Depot parking lot with the officer clinging to the vehicle, before stopping.

The same customer came to help the officer again after the vehicle had stopped. Sprowson and Smith left the vehicle, they ran across North Bennington Road to the Chili’s parking lot.

The officer chased the two and took Sprowson into custody and turned him over to arriving on-duty Bennington Police Officers. Smith was taken into custody later in the day.

Luczynski drove away and was followed by another motorist who contacted the Bennington Police. The motorist had witnessed what had taken place in the Home Deport parking lot and followed Luczynski.

Sprowson, 26, of North Adams, Mass., was charged with felony retail theft, and aggravated assault on a Police Officer, Impeding and Eluding.

Luczynski, 39, of North Adams, was charged with aggravated assault on a Police Officer, felony possession of the stolen property, eluding an officer, and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Smith, 30, of North Adams was charged with felony retail theft, aggravated assault on a police officer, and impeding and eluding police.

