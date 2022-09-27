Berkshire County And Beyond Here Are Some Of The Best Food Trucks Near Us
If you could have a food truck would it be sweet, savory, or ethnic, the sky is the limit on what you could prepare and cook on your very own food truck. Here are what some other folks have done with their trucks, what would you make?
Nosh Food Truck and Catering Company
The food truck does a great menu from pulled pork to burgers, tacos, and more. Their motto is "fine food fast".
Wheelhouse Amherst Ma
They are a farm-to-table caterer and food truck offering casual, custom, seasonal menus for all types of events: weddings, birthdays, graduations, festivals, farmers markets, fundraisers, and more.
La Chalupa Y La Enchilada Pittsfield Ma
Smokey Sweet BBQ Canaan NY
They have it going on with BBQ, sandwiches, burgers, and sauces.
Moon Dogs Out of Ghent NY
Look at this ooey-gooey Fresh made lasagna!
Brewberry out of Lee, Ma
That one is called everything but the kitchen sink, want to check them out.
Cocina Lupita driving out of Greenfield Ma
Serving El Salvadoran cuisine 7 days a week right behind Wilson's Department Store. You never know when you might get a Salvadorian dance lesson!
Chillin Grillin Cheez, from right over the border in Lebanon, NY
These guys make the Phrase"everything is better with cheese" TRUE.
Crave Food Truck coming out of Holyoke MA
A super crew serving you everything you crave.
M&J's Taste Of Home stepping out of our backyard in North Adams MA
Everything they make is fresh and from scratch, delish-looking caramel pecan sticky buns!
Buns On Wheels out of Easthampton MA
They do all kinds of tasty burgers and so much more.
The Food Truck & The Nutmeg road trip to see them in VT
They have it going on, This food truck has its own rotisserie!
Ozzies Food Truck our neighbor in Hinsdale MA
Get ready to try something new every time you see the Ozzies truck, it's always delicious.
If you know of a local food truck you want to tell us about just email me at cheryl@wupe.com
