Berkshire County: Avoid These Snow Blower Mistakes This Weekend

Berkshire County is bracing for some classic New England winter weather this weekend. From North Adams to Pittsfield to Great Barringon we can expect winter to hit the county in full force over the next couple of days.

What Can the Berkshires Expect for the Early Part of the Weekend? Frigid Temperatures

First, we are going to deal with some very cold temperatures to the point where an extreme cold warning is in effect from 7 PM Friday (1/23) through 1 PM Saturday (1/24). The low Friday night will be around -4, and the high for Saturday will be around 6.

Winter Storm Watch for the Berkshires

Second, a winter storm watch for 12-18 inches of snow will kick in at 7 am Sunday (1/25) and will last all the way through 7 PM Monday (1/26). The chances of school being cancelled this Monday are great, but then again, I don't make those decisions.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Drivers Could Face Charges for Snow-Covered Cars

Even though Berkshire County is going to get blasted with arctic temperatures and heavy snow, I'm glad I recently had my snow blower serviced. It's all tuned up and ready to go for this weekend. The machine runs like butter.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

You'll probably be snowblowing as well, or maybe you'll have someone snowblow your driveway for you. After using snow blowers for over 10 years, I've learned what not to do with these machines. If you are new to using a snow blower. Here are a few things you'll want to avoid when running the machine.

Avoid These Snow Blower Mistakes Avoid these mistakes or bad habits, and your snow-blowing experience should be smooth. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Bonus Tip: Maintenance is Important

In addition to the tips mentioned, it's also a wise idea to have your snow blower maintained. As I mentioned earlier, I had mine serviced recently, and now I'm prepared for this weekend's big storm. Before getting my snow blower serviced, it was running funky, it had a soft tire, and the pull cord was broken. After having it serviced, it's like a brand new machine. I can't wait to use it this weekend.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages