Berkshire Lovers Take A Look At The Perfect Ring For Fall Engagements

We are officially into fall, everywhere you turn pumpkin spice seems again to be the going trend this year from coffee to candles and everything in between.

With this in mind, this may be the most perfect ring to pop the question during these fall months especially if you have a pumpkin spice lover in your life.

There is a diamond jewelry company in the UK called Angelic Diamonds that has some very creative people working for them. They are now featuring the pumpkin spice latte engagement ring.

When I first heard about this ring, I thought really! another pumpkin spice thing, but I was pleasantly surprised with how nice it really does look.

Even the box that it comes in has the feeling of fall about it, love the pumpkin clasp on the box.

Here is a description of what it looks like,

It has a whipped cream-shaped" center diamond, surrounded by white diamonds and "orange sapphires encased in a cup-shaped claw. So it's supposed to look like a Pumpkin spiced latte. There's also a gold rose band, with white diamonds, orange sapphires, and emerald stones down each side.

It also has "pumpkin spiced" on the inside of the band.

Before you go overboard the ring does not smell or tastes like a pumpkin spiced latte

If this looks expensive, it is. The ring is priced at $11,300. but when it comes to love isn't that priceless?

