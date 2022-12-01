Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month

It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.

Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill took to social media yesterday to make the announcement of when they will be opening up.

It seems that Thursday, December 8th will be the day that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill reopens back up to the public.

As they have previously announced, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill is under new management. The new owner is Miguel Gomez. He is the same owner of La Fogota just off Tyler Street in Pittsfield. Miguel's son, Daniel Gomez, will be the manager at Tito's upon reopening.

Also, as they mentioned in their post, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has announced that they will be open six days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their only day closed during the week will be Wednesdays. The newly approved liquor license allows them to serve until midnight, so there are plans to stay open later beyond 9 p.m. on some weeknights. But they are still waiting on state approval for the date when that can take place.

Another change for the restaurant is their logo as they updated in recent months:

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

We're just a week away from the December 8th opening of Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill. It's only a matter of time before 34 Depot Street in Pittsfield is regular go-to spot for their customers in the Berkshires.

