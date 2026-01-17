Massachusetts was experiencing some mild temperatures for a little while. I was ready to get my grill out. Okay, it wasn't that warm, but it was still in the 40s in some areas. Now it's getting cold agan and I can only dream about spring and summer. Hopefully, we'll get some mild temperatures again soon. That would be a nice treat.

One of the big reasons I'm looking forward to the warmer temperatures is so I can get the grill out and cook up some burgers, dogs, and more. Of course, I can consume these items indoors from the stove, but it's just not the same.

Mashed Selected an Unexpected Hot Dog Brand for Their #1 Pick

Speaking of dogs, there was an article recently published by Mashed ranking the 11 best hot dog brands. While there were some brands on that list that I expected, like Nathan's, Oscar Meyer, Ball Park, and Hebrew National, I was surprised to see which brand landed in the top spot, which I have never eaten before.

According to Mashed, the best hot dog brand is Trader Joe's Uncured Beef Hot Dogs. Here's the review by Mashed:

Offering the biggest, beefiest flavor, the perfect level of saltiness, and length that extends past the ends of an average hot dog bun, Trader Joe's hot dogs became my top choice almost instantly, thanks to their flavor and size. While the package includes six hot dogs instead of eight, the $3.99 price tag is still the lowest for an all-beef hot dog. In fact, buying two packs of these hot dogs would still be cheaper than some of the more expensive all-beef options on this list right now, and even tastier all at the same time.

Trader Joe's Has Over 20 Locations Throughout Massachusetts

Trader Joe's dogs sound delicious. I'll have to get them on my grill this summer. You can find Trader Joe's stores in Massachusetts, including Boston, Hadley, Framingham, and many other locations throughout the Bay State. Check out the full list of locations here.

