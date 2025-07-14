Best Mass. Summer Towns List From Barstool Sports Is Cringe

Barstool sports contributors Pat and Feitelberg have released their list of the top ten summer towns in Massachusetts for 2025 and people aren't having it. I first saw commentary on this list from Instagram content guy New England Dad and I have to agree with him.

Pat's top ten list:

Provincetown, Wrentham, Wellfleet, Yarmouth, Martha's Vineyard, Falmouth, Chatham, Gloucester, Boston, Scituate.

Feitelberg's top ten list:

Westport, Vineyard Haven, Fall River, Boston, Newburyport, Needham, New Bedford, Gloucester, Oak Bluffs, Provincetown.

The New England Dad, (Zach Remi), recently posted a video which reflected the cringe response people seemed to be feeling toward Feitelberg's list in particular.

"Feitelberg's list is just so outlandish" - New England Dad

Wrentham, New Bedford, Fall River, Needham and Westport he took the most issue with. "What are we going to the outlets"? No Rockport, no Salisbury?!

I lived in Fall River, can confirm it is NOT a summer town

How did portnoy let these lists fly?

One man who understands pizza culture like no other is Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The Swampscott, MA native is back with another "One Bite Pizza Festival" coming up in September in New York City.

Following two consecutive sellouts, with over 10,000 attendees in 2024, the 2025 edition aims to be bigger and bolder, showcasing a diverse range of pizza styles such as New York, Neapolitan, Sicilian, and New Haven-style pizza.

Only 1 Mass. Pizza Place Announced For Portnoy's 'One Bite' Fest

40 plus pizza places from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and more, will participate in this year's festival. The list of participants, at least so far, however, includes only one spot from Massachusetts - Regina Pizza in Boston, MA (Score 9.1).

Despite its popularity, the festival has faced criticism for high ticket prices. Tickets start at $179.99 with VIP packages priced at $649. Some question the value of portable oven-cooked slices compared to visiting pizzerias directly. However, Portnoy’s charitable efforts, like donating 2024 proceeds to rebuild Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza, add a nice touch.