Massachusetts and pizza go hand in hand. Now, when you think of pizza, Massachusetts may not necessarily be the first state that comes to mind, but according to Google, Massachusetts is a high-consumption state for pizza. There are roughly 2,500 pizzerias, which averages to about one for every 2,800 residents.

I don't know about you, but while I have my go to favorie pizza places, I'm always looking for new pizza options to try out. Pepperoni is my favorite, and I recently stumbled across an article by Eat This, Not That, which names four chain restaurants with the best pepperoni pizza according to chefs.

While three of the chef picks don't have locations in Massachusetts, there's one that has a handful of stores in the Bay State. Believe it or not, one of the recommendations is Costco. Here's the review of Costco's pepperoni pizza courtesy of Eat This, Not That:

Their pizza has earned an almost cult-like following of its own for being oversized, indulgent, and shockingly good for the price. While Costco is not a restaurant, its cafe is a go-to for pizza.

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, is also a big fan of Costco's pepperoni pizza:

For $10, you get an entire pie that can feed a crew of up to 8-10 adults. We buy these for every party we have for the kids. Between the price, the salty-sweet sauce, and the ease of purchasing it, Costco is my pick for the best chain restaurant pizza.

Costco Has Stores Sprinkled Throughout Massachusetts

If you are looking for a Costco store in Massachusetts to try the pizza, the Bay State has seven locations, including the following:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

