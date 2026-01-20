Chefs Give a Big Thumbs Up to Massachusetts Retailer’s Pepperoni Pizza
Massachusetts and pizza go hand in hand. Now, when you think of pizza, Massachusetts may not necessarily be the first state that comes to mind, but according to Google, Massachusetts is a high-consumption state for pizza. There are roughly 2,500 pizzerias, which averages to about one for every 2,800 residents.
I don't know about you, but while I have my go to favorie pizza places, I'm always looking for new pizza options to try out. Pepperoni is my favorite, and I recently stumbled across an article by Eat This, Not That, which names four chain restaurants with the best pepperoni pizza according to chefs.
While three of the chef picks don't have locations in Massachusetts, there's one that has a handful of stores in the Bay State. Believe it or not, one of the recommendations is Costco. Here's the review of Costco's pepperoni pizza courtesy of Eat This, Not That:
Their pizza has earned an almost cult-like following of its own for being oversized, indulgent, and shockingly good for the price. While Costco is not a restaurant, its cafe is a go-to for pizza.
Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, is also a big fan of Costco's pepperoni pizza:
For $10, you get an entire pie that can feed a crew of up to 8-10 adults. We buy these for every party we have for the kids. Between the price, the salty-sweet sauce, and the ease of purchasing it, Costco is my pick for the best chain restaurant pizza.
Costco Has Stores Sprinkled Throughout Massachusetts
If you are looking for a Costco store in Massachusetts to try the pizza, the Bay State has seven locations, including the following:
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067-2820
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker