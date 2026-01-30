Massachusetts Cape Cod Potato Chip Brand Underdoing Some Changes

Massachusetts is home to the beloved Cape Cod potato chip brand. When I discovered these chips, I was hooked. While I enjoy potato chips, I'm not a fan of overly salty ones, which is why the 40% less fat sea salt version works for me. But I have to say they are addictive.

It seems like whenever my family is throwing a party or putting on an event, Cape Cod Potato Chips are always part of the mix. It's a snack that we always put out because, to put it simply, they taste great and it seems like everybody loves them.

Cape Cod Potato Chips is Undergoing a Change, but Not a Noticeable One

There are some changes going on with the Massachusetts-based chip company. The good news is that the chips aren't going away and you can expect the same great taste and variety from the chips you're used to, but the company's factory in Hyannis is going to shutter operations this April. Campbell's (the company that owns the Cape Cod chips) said that the company will continue to produce the beloved Cape Cod Potato Chips at other plants in the country. The reason behind the change is growth-related.

While it's a bummer that the plant will be ceasing operations, at least the chips will continue to be produced and be a staple in my household. You can read more about the Hyannis plant shutting down by going here, and you can read about the history of the Cape Cod Chips by going here.

