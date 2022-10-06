Colder Weather Is On It’s Way, Help Kids Stay Warm With The Elf Program In The Berkshires

Let's not let children be left out in the cold this winter.

Courtesy of BCAC Courtesy of BCAC loading...

The BCAC Warm Winter Clothing Program provides children aged 12 and under with brand-new warm coats, boots, hats, mittens, and scarves. And this year there will be 2000 or more kids who are in need of your help!

Registration is now Closed for the BCAC Warm Clothing Program. If you are in urgent need of help, please call one of the BCAC offices.

As far as kids getting their warm clothes this year will be different BCAC is setting up shop with “The Children’s Winter Boutique” where families can choose the jackets, boots, and a warm outfit for each child, at no cost.

This is great and will help to ensure that the items fit and that styles match each child’s preferences. If you are a family that does not want to shop at the boutique that is ok too. BCAC will make sure that they are taken care of too.

Addresses for the locations of BCAC are in Pittsfield, that is for Central / South County. 1531 East Street, Pittsfield, if you have any questions, get in touch with Michelle: (413) 418-3675

Up in North County, 85 Main Street, Suite 201, North Adams you can speak with Karen there at (413) 418-3677

BCAC is currently looking for sponsors for these children, if you or your business are interested in sponsoring a child this winter?

This year more than ever BCAC needs your help!

Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it this year without help from our community.

If you sponsor a child, you will provide them with a new warm coat, boots, winter outfit or pajamas, gloves, mittens, and hat. BCAC will provide you with the child’s age and sizes, once you have purchased the clothing someone from BCAC will arrange for a contactless drop at one of the BCAC offices.

If you are interested in sponsoring a child this winter or would like more information, please contact Michelle (413) 418-3675 for Pittsfield / Central, and Karen (413) 418-3677 for North.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies