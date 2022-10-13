Could We Have A Fat Bear Contest Here In The Berkshires Without Without Voter Fraud?

Ok before anyone goes off the deep end here. I was online and saw a story on an election scandal, no, this is not of the presidential kind.

I will fill you in. An election scandal rocked Alaska and beyond, which left people wondering and casting doubt on what bear is the biggest and the fattest bear in southern Alaska.

Every year in the month of October, Katmai National Park hosts a tournament called Fat Bear Week, Don't you just love it? that is when people can judge a bear's success in preparation for winter hibernation.

What it comes down to is you get to vote for the fattest bear.

The whole thing was going along great, until last weekend, when Bear 435, a.k.a. "Holly" seemed to defeat Bear 747 in the semifinals. But then an investigation discovered voter fraud.

Katmai National Park & Preserve/twitter Katmai National Park & Preserve/twitter loading...

The people responsible for the contest noticed that Holly received 9,000 votes in a short space of time someone spammed the poll, which is against the rules.

But it was easy for them to tell which votes were fraudulent. When you do a contest like that it gives you the IP address of the computer that sends out said votes in this case, so officials tossed out those votes.

Katmai National Park & Preserve/Facebook Katmai National Park & Preserve/Facebook loading...

So Bear 747 beat Holly by more than 7,000 votes, 37,940 to 30,430. Bear 747 advanced to the finals and then won the whole thing for the second time in three years, yep, bear 747 is a repeat winner!

National Park Preserve/Facebook National Park Preserve/Facebook loading...

