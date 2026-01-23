Pittsfield Native Elizabeth Banks is Heading Back to College?

What is there Elizabeth Banks hasn't done? The Berkshire County native who grew up in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1992 is a renowned actor, director, writer, and producer.

Whether it's in front of or behind the camera, Banks has a host of successful movies, television shows, and other projects under her belt, including the Pitch Perfect movies, The Hunger Games, Charlie's Angels, and Cocaine Bear. In addition, Banks took on hosting duties for the Press Your Luck television show revival in 2019. Those are just a few examples of her success. I would be writing all day if I named every successful thing she's done. Of course, you can find all of her projects at IMDb.com.

The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton Getty Images loading... PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Elizabeth Banks attends The Prelude To The Olympics At Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Berkshire County Success Story is Heading Back to College?

But now Banks is heading back to college, well, kind of. According to Variety, the Pittsfield native's film and television production company, Banks’ Brownstone Productions, will mount “Betas,” a film set in the viral world of sorority rush culture. Sammi Cohen (“You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”) will direct the project from a script by Ilana Wolpert (“Anyone But You”). According to the article, the distributor and production timeline are still unknown.

Banks Has Some Other Projects in the Works

Even though there's little information regarding the Betas film, if Elizabeth Banks is behind it, you can bet it will be good. You can check out which other projects Banks has in the works, including plans to coproduce “Pitch Perfect: K-Pop Idols” for Peacock, and developing a series entitled "Crush" by going here.

