This Massachusetts Pizza Joint is Probably The Most Unique in the State

With September here, we're getting closer to fall, and of course, fall means Halloween fun. Halloween is one of my favorite days of the year. The whole lead-up of decorating and watching horror movies is definitely my jam. What's better than Halloween and candy? How about one more ingredient? Pizza. You can never get sick of pizza.

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If you are making a trip to Salem this Halloween season, you'll want to bring your appetite with you, as there is one pizza joint that is known for being unique and fun. Perfect for Salem and Halloween.

Get Ready for a Fun and Unique Halloween Pizza Experience in Salem, Massachusetts

Flying Saucer Pizza Company (love the name, by the way) is located in downtown Salem, right in Lappin Park, behind the Bewitched Statue. You can get some fun topping combinations, including crab reangoon pizza, Pickle Rick, and mac-and-cheese/Buffalo chicken combinations. They also have a fun appetizer called Wolverine’s Poutine, which consists of saucer-seasoned French fries and breaded cheese curds topped with beef gravy & scallions. Not to mention, they offer pizza slices that are enormous.

Another nice thing that Flying Saucer Pizza Company offers to its guests is variety. They have traditional menus along with gluten-free and vegan menus. When it comes to dessert, one item that piques my interest is Baby Groot, which is a warm, gluten-free brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream. How about the LemonGrab? This dessert features 2 lemon squares with blackberry syrup. Pardon me while I wipe the drool from my face.

We can't forget about the drink menu, which includes beverages that are hoppy, crisp, and light, along with cider, ginger and more. Here's a good one for fall. The Original Sin Black Widow Blackberry cider from New York City. How about the Ginger Libation, which is hard ginger beer from Greenfield, MA. There are tons of beverages to choose from.

In addition, Flying Saucer Pizza Company offers catering, and they even host dinner and movie events. Check out more fun menu options here.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker