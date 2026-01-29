Berkshire County is Going to Get Colder, Here’s When You Should Let Your Faucets Drip

Berkshire County and Massachusetts in general have had some rough winter weather lately. Maybe rough some, but for us New Englanders, we can take it. We were born and bred to power through the toughest winter conditions. I will admit, though, I could do without these bitterly cold temperatures.

Berkshire County has been feeling the coldest temperatures so far this winter. Daytime temperatures are struggling to reach 20 degrees (10 degrees on some days), and the evening and overnight temperatures are just cruel. Temperatures at night are sinking below 0, including -7 and -9 for lows, over the next couple of days.

Berkshire County Folks, Don't Forget About Your Faucets

With the frigid temperatures Berkshire County is experiencing lately, you're probably doing the best you can to stay warm, wearing extra layers of clothes, running heating sources, including wood stoves, etc. But one thing you don't want to ignore is letting your faucets drip overnight.

We Had a Pipe Burst in Great Barrington a Few Years Back

I remember years ago, maybe 10 or so, it was a very frigid day, and all of us here at the station left without letting the faucet drip in the men's or women's room. When I came in the next morning, there was water all over the building because a pipe had burst due to the extreme cold. A big shout-out to the Great Barrington Fire Department for getting us out of that pickle.

When Should I Run My Faucet?

If you are not sure when you should run your faucets during the winter, the general consensus you'll find online is 20 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. I thought it had to be colder, but that's the answer. Now I'm going to go turn on the faucets. Stay warm.

