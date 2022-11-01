Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond

The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.

Brush and bright oil-paint palette for backgroun. Arseniy45 loading...

If the band Kiss is your thing check out the show KISSTORY a kiss tribute band, at The Stationery Factory 63 Flansburg Ave, in Dalton. 8 pm is showtime. they will be performing for a benefit, presented by the Dalton Lions club. FYI I have a feeling one of the guys I work with Jesse will be there, he loves Kiss!

Kiss Play The Forum in London Getty Images loading...

This Sunday is daylight savings time, we fall back an hour so we gain an extra hour of sleep!

change to standard time AntiMartina loading...

Get your arts and crafts on! this is the month for it!

In Great Barrington on the 5th from 11 to 3pm, it's the 7th Annual Craft Fair

Berkshire South Regional Community Center 15 Crissey Road

The festival will be held outdoors in our side parking lot.

Coming up on Saturday the 26th is the North Adams Eagles Holiday Bazaar

The North Adams Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary #310 Holiday Bazaar will be held at the American Legion located at 91 American Legion Drive in North Adams. 10 am to 3 pm.

RomanBabakin RomanBabakin loading...

Coming up on TV and the big movie screen there is a lot going on this month!

Starting with Weird The Al Yankovic Story" with Daniel Radcliffe hits the Roku Channel this Friday.



Yankovic/Youtube

Black Panther Wakanda Forever hits theaters next Friday



Marvel entertainment/Youtube

The sequel to A Christmas Story called A Christmas Story Christmas hits HBO Max on the 17th.



Warnerbrotherspictures/Youtube

The "Enchanted" sequel Disenchanted hits Disney+ the 18th.



Disney pictures/Youtube

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in Apple's musical version of A Christmas Carol called Spirited, also on the 18th.



spiritedtrailer/Ryan Reynolds/Youtube

I have not heard much about this movie it is Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans opens wide on the 23rd.



UniversalPictures/Youtube

Lots of Holidays to be happy about including, The big ones are Veterans Day on the 11th, Thanksgiving on the 24th, This Thursday is National Sandwich Day, Sunday is National Nachos Day, the 13th is World Kindness Day, and the 23rd is National Espresso Day.