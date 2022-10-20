I have known Veronica for years, and if you have ever been around North Adams or Williamstown college you have probably run across her, maybe at the weekend market they have, or at Mt. Williams.

Veronica Bosley has taken her talents to a new height and has now beaten out thousands of participants from around the world to secure a quarter-finalist spot in the Face of Horror competition.

The Face of Horror contest is an online competition open to all horror fans. Participants need to get people to vote for them in each round, and there are 13 rounds.

The grand prize winner wins $13,000, a stay at the Buffalo Bill Hotel Yes, the same house which was featured in Silence of the Lambs, a photo shoot for Rue Morgue Magazine with Kane Hodder, who is known for his role as Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th films, and a role in an upcoming horror film directed by the contest’s host, Jim Vendiola. Bosley has survived the first 10 rounds of voting and has a spot secured in the quarter-finals.

Bosley takes her love and talent of horror to the next level through her special effects makeup. She has a dedicated Instagram account for her makeup creations (@Veronicatxoxo_makeup) and she’s taught workshops locally for people to learn how to create their own spooky looks.

We had her in the WUPE studio Thursday morning to talk about why she went into this contest, And also she got into her macabre hobby.

Veronica said,

“I’ve always loved horror and once I realized you could create your own effects at home I started teaching myself how to do it”

The competition is a fundraiser supporting the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. The goal of the B+ Foundation is to provide financial assistance to families, fund childhood cancer research, bring awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spread positivity!

You can vote for Veronica here: https://faceofhorror.org/2022/veronica-bosley

“Through donations, I’ve raised over $700 so far. It’s amazing to see how generous people are and how excited they are for me to win. I know the Berkshires are a very caring community but I’m honestly flattered that people have been so supportive” Bosley said.

This one I think is her best horror picture!

The quarter-finalist round is underway now. And the subsequent rounds begin on October 28, and November 4.

