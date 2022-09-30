Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams

Get our free mobile app

It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!

This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade"

This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.

We here at WUPE love to be a part of this event, make sure you look out for us in the WUPE/WNAW vehicle.

This event loved by so many will take place this Sunday, October 2nd.

attachment-FireShot Capture 215 - (29) 65th Annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams - YouTube_ - www.youtube.com

There will be some changes to the parade route this year.

This year’s parade route is 1.2 miles and mostly flat, making the parade more walkable for all ages and abilities. The shorter parade route is also less of a time commitment for participants.

Everyone in the parade will get in line at Curran Highway between DiSanti Field (north point) to United Cerebral Palsy (south point); roughly 400 Curran Highway to 535 Curran Highway

The ending point will be the Intersection of Ashland Street and Washington Ave, the same as last year.

attachment-FireShot Capture 216 - (29) 65th Annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams - YouTube_ - www.youtube.com

Because the new starting location and staging area are different, traffic is able to detour Old State Street to access parts of Curran Highway. The road will be fully shut down along the parade route starting at 12:30 pm.

Here are some videos of the parade in the past to enjoy.



Northern Berkshire Community Television/youtube



Northern Berkshire Community Television/youtube



Northern Berkshire Community Television/youtube

The parade is not the only thing going on this weekend it starts this evening. The Children's Parade steps off from Monument Square at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

The Children's Fest and Race will be held on Saturday at Noel Field from 10 to noon. Races for all ages begin at 11:15 a.m.

