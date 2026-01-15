One of the Most Popular and Healthiest Ice Creams is Available in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly. After all, one of the most popular ice cream brands was founded in Springfield and is headquartered in Wilbraham. Of course, I'm talking about Friendly's.

Aside from Friendly's, there's a variety of popular brands that have shops in Massachusetts and/or have their products in stores throughout the Bay State. Brands like Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and Hood (which is headquartered in Lynnfield, MA), as well as others, are big hits and easily accessible to Massachusetts residents.

One Easily Accessible Ice Cream Brand in Massachusetts is Both Delicious and Healthy

If you're looking for a delicious ice cream brand that offers a healthy option without compromising on taste, look no further than Häagen-Dazs. According to Eat This, Not That, Häagen-Dazs is known for its extremely short ingredient lists, often just cream, milk, sugar, and eggs. This means that the brand's ice cream products aren't loaded with gums and stabilizers.

What's Wrong with Gum Ingredients in Ice Cream?

The thing about having gums in ice cream is that they aren't really nutritious. Sure, they can improve textures and thicken up ice cream, but as the article mentions, gums can cause bloating or GI discomfort in some people. If you have sensitive digestion or are looking to cut out ice cream that has a bunch of processed junk in it, Häagen-Dazs can fill the bill.

Häagen-Dazs is an Easy Find for Massachusetts Shoppers

Häagen-Dazs can easily be found throughout Massachusetts, including all of your standard stores like Walmart, CVS, Stop & Shop, Costco, and many more. This means you can still consume delicious ice cream without consuming all the junk. It's time to enjoy the creamy goodness, guilt-free.

