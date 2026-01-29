Heating Rights and Requirements for Renters in Berkshire County

Berkshire County, along with the rest of Massachusetts, is still digging out after this past weekend's snowstorm. Some towns and cities across the commonwealth have mandated temporary parking restrictions so plows can move snow out of the areas of main streets and other high traffic areas. It's been a while since we've been pounded by a storm like this.

While the snow has led to big clean-up jobs and a lot of work, I don't really mind. My snow blowing and shovel chores are fine with me, and at least I don't have to pay someone else to do it. The thing that I have already had enough of is the frigid temperatures. These below 0 nights are for the birds. Needless to say, I'm wearing extra layers and am keeping my home well-heated.

Speaking of keeping your home heated, if you're a renter in Massachusetts, did you know that you have heating rights that your landlord must abide by? That's right, you do. According to Mass.gov, Massachusetts renters have the right to the following heating conditions from their landlords:

Portable space heaters do not meet the requirements of the regulation and cannot be used

Requires temperatures of at least 64 degrees Fahrenheit at night and 68 degrees during the day from September 15 to May 31. Temperatures should not exceed 78 degrees. A Board of Health may alter the heating season to start September 30 and end May 15, so check the applicable municipality website for notice

Right of occupant to have inspection due to complaint for lack of heat

Failure to provide heat is a condition deemed to endanger health and safety

If a dwelling does not comply by providing heat, the local board of health (within 12 hours after an inspection) will order the owner to make a good faith effort to correct the violation within 24 hours

Massachusetts Renters Have the Right to Speak Up

If you find that one or more of these requirements aren't serving your living conditions, you have the right to speak up. You can learn more about heating rights and requirements for Massachusetts renters by going here.