Herberg Middle School In Pittsfield Gets National Attention After A gift Is Sent To Uvalde

Every night my husband Scott and I watch the evening news on NBC with Lester Holt. Scott noticed first, that a Pittsfield school was being mentioned in a story connected with the Uvalde, specifically, the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde, Texas where they have been offering fun activities to help kids process the lives lost in the school shooting in May.

The library is also paying tribute to the 21 lives lost and hoping to be a place of hope and healing.

NBC National News

This all started with the Huskie Family, which started making origami cranes last year. They did a wonderful job in making over 1000.

Students from Herberg middle got together and had initially talked about "cranes for Ukraine," but after a lot of bouncing ideas about where the cranes should go, the students voted to send their cranes as a symbol of peace, hope, and healing during challenging times to Uvalde. The cranes hang in the walkway on the way into the Library.

NBCNews.com/Herberg Middle Facebook NBCNews.com/Herberg Middle Facebook loading...

Over the summer months, Ms. Roy was busy restringing the cranes on the clothesline and sent them to the library at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where they were hung outside of the library.

Just goes to show what wonderful kids and teachers we have here in the Berkshires.

You may be wondering what is the meaning behind the paper origami crane, It symbolizes healing, honor, good fortune, loyalty, and longevity.

Here is a video tutorial for you to make paper cranes and send it to someone you may know who needs some comfort.



Tavin's Origami Instructions/youtube



Love Origami/youtube

