Everyone as we get closer to Halloween loves a good scare, this is the season for it. We have compiled a list of the best and scariest places to visit this Halloween.

Demented FX in Holyoke. They keep getting better every year. These guys pull out all the stops so you have a scary good time! delve into the atmosphere, an interactive haunted attraction where they have over 20,000 square feet of giant monsters, they spare no expense on their sets and props, and they also have great audio and video as part of the performance. This for I would Say adults, not for small kids.



Next zombie walk is over to Monster Mash Scream Park in South Hadley



13th World Fright Park, this one is in Palmer, This time Josh decides to make it a family affair and brings his brother and sister



Six Flags New England Fright Fest, Agawam. A lot of Folks think that this is the best one.



Closer to home is Jiminy Peak 13 Nights. Hancock

If you want to head over toward the coast there are even more scary places to choose from, here are a couple you can check out.

Fear Town Haunted House in Seekonk. It is a massive outdoor haunted attraction that is unlike anything you have ever experienced. Located deep in the woods at Seekonk Speedway.



Witch's Woods is located in Westford, right near Salem This is outdoors literally in the woods.



Do You have a favorite spooky place that you would like to fill us in on?

