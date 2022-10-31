Here Is A Way To Help Keep Kids In The Berkshires Warm This Winter

Are you interested in sponsoring a child this winter?

This year more than ever BCAC needs your help! Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it without help from the community.

By sponsoring a child, you will provide them with a new warm coat, boots, winter outfit or pajamas, gloves, mittens, and a hat. BCAC will provide you with the child’s age and sizes, once you have purchased the clothing BCAC will arrange for a contact-less drop-off at our offices.

If you can sponsor more than one great! If you are a business large or small and would like to sponsor some children they can always use the help. BCAC helps over two thousand kids here in the Berkshires keep warm in the winter and they appreciate your help.

If you are interested in sponsoring a child this winter or would like more information, please contact Melissa (413) 418-3668 for Pittsfield / Central and Aleta (413) 663-3014 for North. Anyone at BCAC can steer you in the right direction.

Click on the link below to donate.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE BCAC Warm Winter Clothing Program

No child should be left out in the cold this winter. The BCAC Warm Winter Clothing Program provides children aged 12 and under with brand-new warm coats, boots, hats, mittens, and scarves.

This year, BCAC will fulfill a longstanding dream of opening “The Children’s Winter Boutique” where families can choose jackets, boots, and a warm outfit for each child, at no cost. This will help to ensure that the items fit and that styles match each child’s preferences.

BCAC will also continue to offer pick-up to families that prefer not to shop.

Please note: All items must be picked up during a scheduled contact-less pick-up time, a staff person will call you to verify your income and schedule your pick-up time.

Registration is now Closed for the BCAC Warm Clothing Program. If you are in urgent need of help, please call one of these offices.

Central / South County:

1531 East Street, Pittsfield

Questions? Contact Melissa: 413-418-3668

Central South County Elf Warm Clothing Application

North County:

85 Main Street, Suite 201, North Adams

Questions? Contact Aleta: 413-663-3014

North County Elf Warm Clothing Application

