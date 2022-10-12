Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts
People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here.
One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it is not that hard to say the right way, but there are those out there who can mutilate saying Massachusetts.
pronunciation book/Youtube
Say it with me, folks who are not from here.
ma·suh·choo·suhts
See not hard at all.
Doing a scenic tour in your fanny pack shouting “Pahhhk the cahhh in Hahhhvahhhd Yahhhd.”
First of all, not all of us have that type of accent. It makes you look and sound dumb.
Movieclips/Youtube
Driving around to see the fall foliage, we here in Mass think of it as something legit to do.
Don't mess with our Dunks, or Dunkin Donuts as you call it, and do not take the last donut hole either.
Wicked and awesome is part of our daily vocabulary, deal with it.
Call this iconic sports and concert venue anything other or add TD or Cellular One or whatever is sponsoring the stadium than what it is.
That’d be the one the only, The Garden.
It is not really smart to wear anything with Yankees all over it here, you're in the land of Red Sox.
Don't complain and call us Massholes saying we can't drive, we have learned these great skills driving on roads full of potholes. FYI, don't complain about our potholes either.
You want what?? tomatoes in your clam chowder! walk back out the door slowly tomatoes don't belong in clam chowder!