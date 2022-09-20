Hey Pittsfield & Dalton, Want To Get Rid Of The Crap Around Your House? Heres How

It's that time of year to get rid of all that unwanted stuff that has piled up around your house.

A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield along with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Courtesy of the city of Pittsfield Courtesy of the city of Pittsfield loading...

In A press release from the city of Pittsfield, it says,

A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable buttons and other non-alkaline batteries, and also mercury-bearing thermostats, and thermometers. Online pre-registration is required by midnight on Oct. 12th and can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/2022HazDaySignup, there you will also find a complete list of accepted and unaccepted items.

The collection site will be at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave. FYI, You must go through the rear entrance.

You will be asked to place materials in the trunk of their vehicles. Additionally, to keep everyone safe and sound, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and refrain from smoking for the duration, I am sure some folks will be bringing stuff that may be flammable They want everyone to stay safe.

If you have never done this before you will have additional instructions that will be provided to registered participants.

Residents if for some reason you do not have a computer call 413-499-9330 (Pittsfield) or 413-684-6115, Ext. 11, (Dalton) for registration assistance.

No drop-ins will be accepted.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.