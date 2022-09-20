Hey Pittsfield & Dalton, Want To Get Rid Of The Crap Around Your House? Heres How
It's that time of year to get rid of all that unwanted stuff that has piled up around your house.
A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield along with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
In A press release from the city of Pittsfield, it says,
A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable buttons and other non-alkaline batteries, and also mercury-bearing thermostats, and thermometers.
Online pre-registration is required by midnight on Oct. 12th
and can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/2022HazDaySignup, there you will also find a complete list of accepted and unaccepted items.
The collection site will be at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave. FYI, You must go through the rear entrance.
You will be asked to place materials in the trunk of their vehicles. Additionally, to keep everyone safe and sound, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and refrain from smoking for the duration, I am sure some folks will be bringing stuff that may be flammable They want everyone to stay safe.
If you have never done this before you will have additional instructions that will be provided to registered participants.
Residents if for some reason you do not have a computer call 413-499-9330 (Pittsfield) or 413-684-6115, Ext. 11, (Dalton) for registration assistance.
No drop-ins will be accepted.
