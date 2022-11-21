How Do Massachusetts Gas Prices Look Going Into Thanksgiving?

The holiday season is upon us, and that means there is plenty of traveling that will be taking place over the course of the next month and a half. So, as we head into Thanksgiving, how does Massachusetts look when it comes to our gas prices? Especially compared to the rest of the country?

As of Monday, November 21st, the national average gas price has fallen to $3.66 per gallon. That number is down 11 cents from a week ago at $3.77 per gallon. In Massachusetts, gas prices are also down. However, the Bay State's gas prices still remain above the national average. That being said, the average gas price statewide in Massachusetts is down four cents from $3.85 per gallon to #3.81.

According to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross:

The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02...But this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents higher than a year ago, and a dollar more per gallon than a pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.

Despite the fact that gas prices have dropped. This is the highest they have been before Thanksgiving weekend since 2000. The national average is also 26 cents more than it was a year ago.

As far as gas prices locally, Berkshire County's average gas price is at $3.80. Bristol County has the cheapest average price in Massachusetts at $3.69 per gallon. But back in Berkshire County, according to Gas Buddy, the lowest price is in Pittsfield at BJ's on Hubbard Ave. The second lowest is at Citgo on East Street in Pittsfield as well.

If you're traveling, take advantage of the spots that are trending lower at the pump. Stay safe on the roads and Happy Thanksgiving!

