How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?

In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?

There have been several forecasts that are calling for snow on Sunday in the Berkshires. According to Accuweather, their forecasted accumulations is somewhere between 2 and 6 inches, beginning during Sunday day and continuing on into the night.

However, there are multiple forecasts out there that differentiate a little bit.

Meteorologist Mike Masco, based in Pennsylvania, has a potential for 5 inches in Pittsfield, while also showing 4 inches in Sheffield.

WCVB's Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon in Boston, also has a forecast. albeit from yesterday, that showed a couple inches coming into the Berkshires as well.

This afternoon, the National Weather Service in Albany forecasted roughly about 3 to 4 inches making its way to Pittsfield while also showing the onset of frozen precipitation would be coming down at approximately 1 p.m. It's not as if you can schedule when snow is going to start, but at least it's an estimation that's been forecasted.

All of those reports seems relatively similar to the aforementioned report from Accuweather. From those forecasts, it seems that around early afternoon on Sunday we're looking at the potential for some snow beginning to fall. And approximately anywhere from 2 to 6 inches.

Regardless of whatever weather report is the most accurate, prepare yourself for the possibility that you may see snow accumulating this coming Sunday (December 11th).

That being said, stay safe and have a great weekend in the Berkshires!

