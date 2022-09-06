Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified

The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,

“We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."

If anyone has information on this or knows who was last seen around Meghan, contact your local, county or the state police department

Many local, county, and state agencies, including the local police department in Lee were in on the search. There was help on the county level, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit was Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, with help from the state level including the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, all responded to the scene.

Investigators are still actively searching all over the area for evidence as the investigation continues.

Meghan was last seen on March 27th, 2022 at The Red Lion Inn, which is in Stockbridge. Her Car was found by Lee Police at Longcope Park on Church street in Lee.

Marohn's family reported Meghan missing on March 29, and Lee Police located her vehicle unattended at Longcope Park that same day.

Local and state agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding Ms. Marohn's disappearance.

