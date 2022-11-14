If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.

Recently, Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn took to their social media to make the announcement of the brand new spot to come to the Berkshires. They included what type of cuisine they will be serving up and gave the brand new address for the new spot.

It seems that the new joint will be 'Jae's Grille' and will be serving upscale American cuisine. The address posted is at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. In case you're wondering where that is and what that location currently looks like, see for yourself...

7 Winter Street in Pittsfield

The new Jae's Grille has no set open date as of yet, but as the post mentions, they will be giving updates and announce a time for their grand opening via their social media.

One great thing about Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn has always been the overall atmosphere at that location. The vibe has always felt festive. Not only that, but the food and drinks are fantastic! If you've never been, check out their social media, which shows off plenty of their menu items, along with their drinks.

You can check out their full menu at the link provided here.

If their new spot is anything like the quality of the establishment that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn has brought to the Berkshires, then Jae's Grille will be an awesome new joint to head to for everyone!

