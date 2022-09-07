Keep Alert, South County Berkshires Roadwork Is Happening

This is the time of year when they start jam-packing as much roadwork as they can before the weather turns. If you are traveling down in south county and heading for I-90, be aware of roadwork being done this week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct daytime bridge repair work and overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, and Becket from Today through Friday, Sept. 9.

Watch for traffic slowing down especially when there are lane closures that will be in place during repair operations.

In Stockbridge Bridge repair work will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 4.5 Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In the Lee and Becket area mass DOT will be doing guardrail work on I-90 east. Work will be on the eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 19.0 from Today through Friday, Sept. 9, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. Work will be done also during the overnight hours, that work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.th.

Travel will be allowed through the work zones. keep your eyes open because the work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.

The Mass DOT will have appropriate signage, and law enforcement details, also messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. And as always scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.