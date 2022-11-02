Looks Like We Get Another Chance To Win A Billion Dollars Here In the Berkshires

So the Drawing for the Powerball Billion Dollar Drawing made no one a Billionaire which means now we all have another chance to become what Kanye is no more a Billionaire!

Here are the losing numbers being drawn.



There were some 50 thousand dollar winners but no one hit the Billion dollar jackpot. So that means more money is added to the jackpot. The next drawing will be for 1.2 Billion dollars, which after taxes if you would do that cash out would be around $596.7 million.

So what is the secret behind winning, well no one can give you the answer to that, Some people do watch what numbers are hitting up to the big drawing, others use favorite dates or lucky numbers, and there is always the quick pick way to go too.

How do I play?

First, you have to select your numbers.

Select five numbers between 1-69 and one Powerball number between 1-26.

You can select the numbers manually or choose Quick Pic for the Lottery computer to randomly select your numbers. Each Powerball play costs $2.

Select the number of drawings you want. To play the same numbers for multiple drawings, mark the number of drawings you want. This goes for all plays.

It is also optional to add Power Play. To multiply your non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times, mark Power Play for an extra $1 per play, per drawing. With all that done what are you waiting for get Your Ticket!

Give your completed bet slip to your Lottery Sales Agent, or simply ask them for a Quick Pic. The Lottery Sales Agent will hand over your ticket, and all sales are final. Make sure you check your ticket for accuracy and sign the back of your ticket to identify ownership, really sign it, just in case you misplace it or lose it!

We here in Massachusetts love our scratcher tickets, but when that Powerball gets up like it is now, for luck's sake you have to buy at least one ticket. I even bought some Powerball tickets, love it when everyone gets excited about their chance at winning money.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. So that means the next drawing is tomorrow night Wednesday.

Your chance to buy tickets for this drawing ends at 9:50 pm tonight. Good Luck!

