Massachusetts is some amazing bakeries and donut (also spelled doughnut) shops throughout the state. The state also happens to be the home of one of the most popular donut chains in the country with Dunkin'. But were you aware that the Bay State is also home to a local donut shop that is ranked among the top ten best donut shops in America? (Spoiler alert: It's not Dunkin'.)

Recently, the nationwide publication 'USA Today' released their picks for another of their popular 10 Best lists that are voted on by the readers. This particular list happens to be for the best donut shops in America. As it turns out, showing out at #5 on the list was a spot that's exclusive to Massachusetts, in one of its two locations.

What Massachusetts Donut Shop is Among the Best Donut Shops in America?

If you want to find the joint that was not only in the top ten best donut shops in the country, but in the top five, you will need to make your way to a popular vacation destination, which is on Martha's Vineyard. There, in the town of Oak Bluffs, is where you can find one of the best donut shops in America, at Back Door Donuts.

Back Door Donuts only other location is in Boston, near Fenway Park. But for this particular accolade, the featured location is in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard. Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about the donut shop:

This donut shop's history in Martha's Vineyard began in the late 1940s, and though it's gone through a few iterations, the shop has been selling hot donuts at all hours from the bakery's back door since 1971. Back Door Donuts specializes in apple fritters, raspberry jelly donuts, and a variety of other fried donuts. The Martha's Vineyard location is open from Friday to Sunday, morning to early afternoon, though you can still line up at the back door on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

That is just a little of what Back Door Donuts has to offer. If you happen to find yourself on the eastern side of Massachusetts and you're craving some great donuts, you now have the option of finding the spot that makes some of the best donuts in America at your disposal, as long as you head to one of the Back Door Donuts locations!