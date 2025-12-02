These 5 Massachusetts Spots Get More Snow Than Anywhere in the Bay State

It's the start of December and according to the forecast, a big snowstorm is headed our way in western Massachusetts today (December 2nd). We all knew it coming, because you know, it's New England. While we the impact of the potential upcoming storm, what Massachusetts cities and towns do you think get the most snow on a yearly basis?

Even with warmer Winters we have have had, at some point, you know there will be a decent amount of snow during the colder months of the year in Massachusetts. Of course with every snowfall, the kids love it, but us adults don't especially like having to drive on the slick roads while also having to shovel driveways, stairs, and sidewalks. So, in Massachusetts, are you somewhere that it is going to snow the most?

Let's take a look at the top 5 places throughout the year that get the most snow in the Bay State:

5. Lowell

The city of Lowell averages 61.6 inches of snow on an annual basis. It makes sense given its geographical location within the state as its just outside the northeast corner. In 2014-2015, it also had the highest seasonal snowfall within the state of any city or town with over 120 inches.

4. Pittsfield

Right on cue for the potential upcoming storm. The biggest city in the Berkshires also is one of the snowiest cities throughout Massachusetts. With 62.1 inches annually, it comes in with the fourth most throughout the Bay State. Of course, the high elevation of 1,039 ft also helps those numbers increase each year as well.

3. Worcester

Worcester receives 64.1 inches of snow on a yearly basis. In fact, in January 2015, 32 inches of snow dropped during a blizzard. That happens to be the highest amount of snowfall recorded anywhere in Massachusetts since 1892.

2. Haverhill/Lawrence

Lawrence and Haverhill, which are right next to each other in the northeastern corner of the state, average 67.3 inches of snowfall on a yearly basis. Their totals, like Lowell on this list, are due in large part to their region within the state.

1. Fitchburg

Fitchburg shows up as the city and/or town with the most annual snowfall of anywhere in Massachusetts with 82.2 inches annually. With its northern-central location within the state, it sees a little bit of everything in terms of the climate, depending on the jet stream flowing in to the region.

There they are, Massachusetts. The spots that are typically getting more snow than anywhere else in the Bay State. Hopefully the rest of the Fall/Winter months won't be too brutal to deal with. Stay safe out there.