Massachusetts is digging out after one of the biggest snowstorms hammered the Bay State on Sunday into Monday. Here in Berkshire County, plow trucks were out all day long trying to stay ahead of the storm. I watched plows up and down my street throughout the day and evening, as it was a race against Mother Nature.

Some of my neighbors were out in the late afternoon and early hours of Sunday to keep up with the rapid inches that were piling up. If you had to report to work outside of your home on Monday, you probably thanked yourself for doing a few rounds of snow blowing on Sunday, as it made life easier for you this morning.

Tragic Plow Truck Accident Occurs in Massachusetts

Of course, we always talk about safety first when a big storm is looming, and to make sure you are considerate of plow trucks by giving them plenty of room on the road. Even people who regularly put safety first can't always expect the unexpected. Tragically, an incident occurred in Massachusetts this past Sunday involving a plow truck.

Woman Dies in Massachusetts Plow Truck Accident

According to various media reports, including wcvb.com, a woman died and a man sustained serious injuries after a plow truck backed into them in an MBTA parking lot in Norwood, Massachusetts, during yesterday's snowstorm. Here's a summary of the story:

According to Transit Police, a husband, 47, and his wife, 51, were walking through the MBTA's Norwood Central parking lot around 2 p.m. when the driver of a Ford F350 truck attached with a plow reversed and struck the couple. The woman was pronounced dead. The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening, according to officials.

This serves as a reminder that whether you're a pedestrian or a motor vehicle operator, you can never be too careful. This is a developing story, and you can get more details by going here.

