Some Massachusetts Homeowners are Risking a Post-Storm Fine

Massachusetts folks are digging out from the big storm.

The ski resorts are doing a happy dance because they now have tons of natural snow. The kids are doing a happy dance because they have the day off from school. You might be doing a happy dance if you have the day off from work. You know who's not doing a happy dance? All of us Bay Staters who still have to clean up our driveways from Sunday and Monday's mega-storm.

It's a fact of life. If you live in New England, you're bound to experience some big snowstorms, and if you're a property owner, you're going to be required to remove snow from your driveway and sidewalks. Whether you shovel, plow, snowblow, or have someone else tackle the job, Massachusetts requires you to get the snow cleaned up. Exactly, how long do you have to tackle this project?

How Long Do You Have to Clear Snow from Your Property in Massachusetts After a Storm is Over Before You Risk a Fine?

I'm looking out my window right now relaizing I have to get out there and tackle the big cleanup project, but I'm wondering how long I have before it becomes an issue. Here's what the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts says about the question at hand.

Cities by ordinance and towns by by-laws may provide for the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks within such portions of the city or town as they consider expedient by the owner or occupant of land abutting upon such sidewalks. Such ordinances and by-laws shall determine the time and manner of removal and shall affix penalties, not exceeding fifty dollars in the case of a city or ten dollars in the case of a town, for each violation thereof.

If you were to believe Google's AI overview, the answer is 12 to 48 hours after a storm ends, with 12-24 hours for sidewalks. 24 hours is the most common standard for snow removal. Failing to clear it within this timeframe can lead to fines, such as $90 per day in some cities.

The obvious and safest answer is to clean up the snow immediately after a storm, if you are able. This way, you don't have to worry about any risks or headaches. Happy snowblowing!

