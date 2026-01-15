The retail industry continues to experience many challenges. In Massachusetts, we have seen various businesses close underperforming locations or go out of business altogether. Once thriving retailers like Kmart, Sears, Christmas Tree Shops, Radio Shack, Big Lots, and many more have all been casualties of the present-day retail climate. Trimming the fat has become essential.

Get our free mobile app

Staples is one of those retailers that is struggling. The office supply company closed dozens of stores over the past couple of years.

It Wasn't That Long Ago That a Berkshire County Staples Store Shut Its Doors; We Still Have One in the Berkshires

I remember in late 2024, the Pittsfield Staples store right down the street from me shut down in the Berkshire Crossing plaza. That space is currently occupied by Burlington. It's not surprising, though, as people moved their shopping habits online, brick-and-mortar versions of those businesses are having a hard time competing. Doors continue to shut regularly. Luckily, Berkshire County still has a Staples store in Great Barrington.

Another Massachusetts Staples Location Will Close Soon

Speaking of doors shutting, the Staples store at 591 Memorial Drive in Chicopee will shut its doors for good on January 30. According to online media reports, the team at this Staples lolcation are directing business to other Staples locations in West Springfield and on Boston Road in Springfield.

How Many Staples Stores are Still Open in Massachusetts?

Staples still has a good number of stores that are open throughout Massachusetts. 48 per the company's website.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster