Massachusetts residents should bring their trash bins in right away

Trash day is always fun. Of course, I'm being sarcastic. Actually, it's not so much trash day itself but the preparation involved. Emptying all the trash cans around the house into the big bin in the garage, along with sorting everything out, is something I wouldn't miss, but it is one of my duties that needs to be done.

Here's a sad truth of mine. I think because I am in charge of trash duties, I tend to pay attention to the trash habits of other neighbors around me. One thing I have noticed that I can't understand is how some folks can leave their garbage bins out for multiple days in a row. I would never do that because I wouldn't want to attract pests and deal with the cleanup. I already learned that the hardway at 3:30 in the morning.

Massachusetts Has Rules Regarding Leaving Trash Bins Outside For Extended Periods of Time

Massachusetts frowns on residents leaving their trash bins out by the curb for extended periods. Many towns require residents to bring in their bins by the end of trash day. As I mentioned before, leaving bins out for long periods of time can attract pests, but neglecting to bring them in can block sidewalks and does not look pretty. Plus, on a really windy day, some bins can get knocked over and blown away. This happened to me. It must have been entertaining for my neighbors to see me running down the street chasing after my trash bin. I got it back, so I'll call that a small victory.

Are the Massachusetts Rules One Size Fits All?

The rules and laws for leaving trash bins out for extended periods vary from town to town in Massachusetts. In some cases, depending on where you live, you could get nailed with a fine or violation. Check your town's website to see what the rules are where you live. Save yourself the headache by bringing the bins in right away or by the end of trash day, and you should be okay.

