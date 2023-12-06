Maximum You Can Collect From Unemployment Changed In Massachusetts

The unemployment rate in the state of Massachusetts as of October 2023 is 2.8%, a far cry from 16.9% in April of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Unemployment claims as of this writing stands at 65,000 in Massachusetts, where the total number of unemployed people sit at 103,000.

How Are Unemployment Benefits Calculated? What's The Max Amount of Money You Can Get? How Long Can you Collect?

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

These are are all great questions and inquiring minds want to know. Nobody wants to be unemployed, but at least unemployment benefits are available for most in Massachusetts.

If you are eligible to receive Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits, you will receive a weekly benefit amount of approximately 50% of your average weekly wage, up to the maximum set by law. As of October 1, 2023, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $1033 per week. You will be notified of your outcome and benefit determination 3-4 weeks after you apply. -mass.gov

Unemployment insurance form on a table. designer491 loading...

In Massachusetts, you'll get about 50% of your pay which you can opt to get taxed weekly or the end of the year, but the most you'll get in Massachusetts is $1033 per week regardless of salary.