It is looking as if more snow is on the way for the upcoming weekend once again. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the northern Berkshires.

The National Weather Service in Albany (NY) has issued the Winter Storm Watch that is in effect from Thursday evening (December 15th) through Saturday (December 17th). The Winter Storm Watch calls for heavy snow and potential of 8 to 16 inches of snow from the southern Greens in Vermont to the northern Berkshires in Massachusetts. Greater amounts of snowfall accumulation are expected in higher elevations as well.

However, as you look at snowfall map projections of the forecast, the incoming snow accumulations lessen as you go further south in the Berkshires. Here are a couple different snowfall maps that have been released recently.

As for when you can expect the snowfall to take place, the National Weather Service in Albany has also listed map projections for that as well. Notice the southeastern portion of the outline color map where it projects the estimate times for snow to begin falling in the Berkshires.

As there is still plenty of time between now and when this could happen, the accuracy of these forecast projections will likely become sharper, as they do with any forecast.

It seems that for this particular storm, the northern Berkshires are likely to be the only part of the state of Massachusetts to be hit.

According to MassLive, the National Weather Service in Albany says:

Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commute on Friday.

As this is a developing storm system, we'll have more to report as it continues to move into the area. In the meantime, be prepared for more snow on the way for the Berkshires and stay safe out there.

